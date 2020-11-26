Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.