Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,326,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,822,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 297,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 147,401 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,238,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $48.19.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

