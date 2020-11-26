Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $427,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 176,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $67.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

