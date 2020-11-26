Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $522,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Exact Sciences by 65.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

