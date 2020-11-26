Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $704,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 57.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

