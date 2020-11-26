Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 19.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,959,000 after purchasing an additional 173,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Kroger by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,948 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.39.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

