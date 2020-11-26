Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $936,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $217.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.00 and its 200 day moving average is $199.11. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

