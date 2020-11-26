Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $211.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.