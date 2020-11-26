Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after buying an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fastenal by 95.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 621,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

