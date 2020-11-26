Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,679,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

NYSE MA opened at $341.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

