Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other The Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,637. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.