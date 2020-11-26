Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $401.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.54. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $405.84.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

