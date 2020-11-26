Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,499 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 297,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

