Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $470.08 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

