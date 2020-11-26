Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 685.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $93.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

