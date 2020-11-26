Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 41,206 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

