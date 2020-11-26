Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $241.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.02. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

