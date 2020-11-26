Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $129,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,935.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

NEM stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

