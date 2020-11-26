Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $115.92 and a one year high of $170.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

