Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

