Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 127 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of ALL opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

