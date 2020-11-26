Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,892 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 82.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,892 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

