Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.25.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $157.87 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.