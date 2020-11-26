Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,094,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 198,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $655,000.

SCHV stock opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

