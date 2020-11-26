JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€2.40” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.13 ($2.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

