JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.29 ($63.87).

HFG opened at €46.30 ($54.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of €56.40 ($66.35). The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.73 and its 200-day moving average is €44.15.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

