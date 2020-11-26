JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 516.53 ($6.75).

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) stock opened at GBX 471.40 ($6.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. Standard Chartered PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 739.40 ($9.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 401.07.

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

