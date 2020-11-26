K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives C$9.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.43. The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Lewins sold 107,750 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,014,000.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

