KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAZ Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.04. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

