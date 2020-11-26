Kcash 1-Day Volume Hits $2.10 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Kcash token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $8.11 million and $2.10 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Kcash

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

