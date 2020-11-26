Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 157.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.45% of Kellogg worth $100,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 23.7% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.26. 2,216,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,737. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

