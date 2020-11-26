Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €47.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.29 ($63.87).

Get HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) alerts:

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) stock opened at €46.30 ($54.47) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.15. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. HelloFresh SE has a 52-week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.