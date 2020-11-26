Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €99.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.50 ($101.76).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €107.85 ($126.88) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €84.13.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

