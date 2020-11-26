Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 136,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 41.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,607. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

