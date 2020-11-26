Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 82.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 136,762 shares during the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.8% in the third quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 92,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 21.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 86.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $341.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.32 and a 200 day moving average of $318.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

