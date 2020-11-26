Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 280,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,715,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Comcast stock opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

