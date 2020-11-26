Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 216,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 492,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,442. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79.

