Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 51,469 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

CAT traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.63. 2,506,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.