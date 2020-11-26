Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 126,065 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $137,052,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.18. 5,282,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,388. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.