Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 135 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.9% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $48.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,019.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,005.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,671.32, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,045.82.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

