Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 174,339 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,587,299 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after buying an additional 2,398,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,752 shares of company stock worth $6,908,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,520,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

