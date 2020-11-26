Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 373,526 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 373,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,818,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 901,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 83,041 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.