Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 583,591 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 583,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,716,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,191,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after acquiring an additional 284,598 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,726,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 342,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,446,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after acquiring an additional 388,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 176,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,368,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$21.84 during trading hours on Thursday. 442,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,592. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

