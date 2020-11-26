Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $10.13 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,722. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $242.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

