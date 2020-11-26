Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $10.31 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 124,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.06. 5,720,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,419,022. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

