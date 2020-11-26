Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $10 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.63. 6,789,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

