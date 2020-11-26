Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $11.07 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 137,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 396,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,281. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

