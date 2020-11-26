Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $12.60 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 157,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,558 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,778,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,066,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 873,146 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,703. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.