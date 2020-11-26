Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $13.30 Million in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $3,998,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,145,000.

VHT opened at $212.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day moving average of $201.19. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $225.80.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

