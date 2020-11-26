Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $13.76 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.16 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

